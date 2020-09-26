COVID: 54 More Deaths, 1,588 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Fifty-four more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 3,188 in Punjab while 1,588 new cases took the infection tally to 1,08,684 on Saturday. Ten deaths were reported from Mohali, eight from Jalandhar, six each from Ludhiana and Amritsar, five from Patiala, four from Sangrur and three from Pathankot, according to the medical bulletin. Two deaths each were reported from Barnala and Gurdaspur and one each from Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Rupnagar. Among the places which reported new cases were Jalandhar (195), Ludhiana (172), Patiala (172), Mohali (153), Gurdaspur (147) and Amritsar (132). There are 19,483 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 1,988 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 86,013. Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 422 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 17,40,183 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

