COVID Aid Fund For India Likely To Be Used For Terror Activities: Report

Amid the devastating second wave of coronavirus in India, Pakistan- linked charity organisations raised funding in crores for helping India in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis and now the collected money is likely to be used for “fomenting protests and sponsoring outright terror attacks”, claims a report.

According to the report by Disinfolab, which works to bust fake news and propaganda, the Pakistan-linked charity organisations are based in the United States. They collected a huge amount of money on the pretext of helping India in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis. They started a campaign named ‘Help India Breathe’ claiming to help India in providing medical facilities including oxygen, ventilators, and vaccines. They appealed for financial support and people donated money to these organizations. The report stated that millions of dollars were stolen in the name of ‘Helping India Breath’.

The report has been prepared by DisInfo Lab and it has been named ‘COVID-19 Scam 2021’. The DisInfo lab called the scam “one of the worst scams in human history" in terms of the humanitarian cost.

According to the report, the “charity” organisations have close ties with radical Islamists and terrorist organizations and are run in cahoots with the Pakistan army.

It has been claimed in the report that the organizations raising the money include the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). On April 27, 2021, IMANA started the #HelpIndiaBreathe campaign on Instagram and set an initial target of Rs 1.8 crore.

After receiving huge amounts in a short span, IMANA frequently revised the target amount. The organization, however, did not give any information about the exact amount of money it received. IMANA has no office, brand, or representative in India.

The DisInfo lab report said that the total amount of the donation received by IMANA can be anywhere between Rs 30 crore to Rs 158 crore.

The DisInfo Lab found at least 66 such campaigns on just one platform, Launch Good. According to the report, the organisations “mopped up" the money that they received after their campaign in the name of helping India.

The organizations “exploited" the goodwill that India and Indians have acquired the world over, the report said.

India was facing a shortage of medical supplies during the second devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. Several countries came forward to help Indian authorities to deal with the situation.

