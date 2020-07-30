Covid Care Centres in This Andhra District Going The Extra Mile to Boost Morale of Infected Persons

In a bid to boost the morale of patients at the 18 COVID-19 care centres in Ananthapur, the district administration has come up with some recreational activities for the inmates.

A typical day at the centre starts with the ‘Suprbhatam’ being played on the speaker set up by the authorities -- choice of the song rests with the occupants.

Some equipment for games like badminton, volleyball and carom have also been arranged. Officials said they are ready to make arrangement for other sports if the occupants place a request.

The centres ate equipped with a laptop with internet connectivity and a projector. The occupants can use the same to listen to their choice of music or even stream movies or videos available online.

Counsellors also visit the centres twice a day to monitor the mental health of the inmates.

Recently, the district collector took to Twitter to announce that the administration has decided to refer to those under home quarantine or staying in COVID-19 care centres as ‘COVID positive persons’ and not ‘COVID patients’.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the intention is to boost the morale of the people during these difficult times.

“We will also try to accommodate special requests. We are ensuring that we do whatever we can to take care of their mental health as this phase has proven to be quite tormenting in a lot of cases.”