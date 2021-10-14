In what seems like a strange paradox, in the last two weeks, new coronavirus cases in Mumbai saw a 18 per cent rise, while Maharashtra registered a drop of 19 per cent in such cases. Accepting that the Covid graph was stable despite the festivities, a member of the state Covid taskforce, however, sounded an alert for the next three months ‘at least’.

“We can now say that the second wave is receding from Maharashtra. Despite the festivities, there is stability in the Covid graph," Dr Shashank Joshi was quoted as saying by The Times of India. He explained that although a third wave as devastating as the second one seems unlikely at this point, but with new variants of COVID19 constantly emerging, it is necessary to be vigilant.

So far, only 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have registered a rise in cases between September 29 and October 5 and October 6-October 12 period.

The weekly positivity rate of Maharashtra is 2.03%, with eight districts registering a higher rate. In districts like Sindhudurg, Pune, Nashik and Palghar the rate has spiked. Furthermore, five districts reported over 80% of the COVID cases in the past week. Mumbai is currently adding one-fifth of the total active cases in Maharashtra (29,555).

The total caseload of Maharashtra currently stands at 65.8 lakh, with 1.4 lakh deaths reported so far. The Maharashtra government reported 2219 cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday.

