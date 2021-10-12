Covid Cases Rise in Mizoram, Campaign Launched to Create Awareness of Wearing Masks

Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Monday launched a 10-day All mask campaign across the state to sensitize people about the importance of wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection. During the campaign, people should were masks even at home all the time except during meals and family members should not dine together.

Launching the campaign at a function in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) central library here, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise and the fatality rate is also growing up fast. He said the daily Covid-19 cases of Mizoram have outnumbered the total number of the seven other Northeastern states taken together several times.

In order to check the rising COVID-19 cases, the state government has set up a State-level Expert Team on Covid-19 Management and as per its proposal, the 10-day campaign on the use of masks has been launched, he said. Lalthangliana said recent studies showed that wearing masks appropriately can effectively protect people from being infected with coronavirus.

Covid care facilities and ICUs across the state are flooded with coronavirus patients, he said urging people to take care of their health. The health minister on Monday opened a 10 bedded new ICU ward in ZMC. A 34-bed ICU has been already set up at the medical college before.

According to State-level Expert Team on COVID-19 Management, one of the main factors behind the rising COVID-19 cases in the state is people's reluctance or negligence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Mask should be used at workplaces, regular hand washing and CAB should also be strictly observed during the campaign, it said. Mizoram on Monday reported 307 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over a month since August 24, and four more fatalities.

The tally now stands at 1,06,136, of which 13,408 are active, according to a government bulletin. The death toll rose to 358, it said.

As many as 92,370 patients have recovered from the infection so far. The state has tested more than 11.73 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,246 on Sunday.

Over 6.86 lakh people have been vaccinated till October 9, and 4.71 lakh of them have received both doses.

