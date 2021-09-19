Covid Cases Steady But Next 15 Days Key for Maha, Warn Experts as People Return After Ganpati Break

On the eve of Ganpati Visarjan, health experts have warned that even if the number of Covid-19 cases are steady in Maharashtra, as well as Mumbai, but the next 15 days are crucial.

“We expect a rise in cases as people who left the city for Ganpati festivities return home,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told the Times of India. The civic body has also started a drive to get all returnees tested for Covid-19, even if they don’t have any prevailing symptoms. Kakani added that the authorities are on alert till at least October 5 to understand the impact of the crowding and intermingling during the Ganpati festivities.

Amid festivities and eased Covid-19 restrictions, the state’s State health minister Rajesh Tope has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the number of positive cases in certain pockets of Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts continued to be high.

Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a member of the state government’s task force on Covid told TOI that as people would return from areas where the Delta-plus variants have been found, the health machinery needs to be on high alert. We are fine-tuning our strategies to ensure that cases don’t rise, Dr Joshi added.

Against the average 35,000 earlier, the financial capital has been testing over 40,000 everyday. The daily positivity rate has been around 1 per cent for a couple of days after rising for a few days.

On Saturday, 478 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered in Mumbai against 3,391 across Maharashtra. Deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra increased to six and 80, respectively, against there and 67 on the previous day.

