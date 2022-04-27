Covid Challenge Not Over, Focus on Kids' Vaccination, Need for Coordination: PM to CMs as Cases Rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the challenge from Covid-19 is not yet over and cautioned the country against the sub variants of Omicron. The prime minister was interacting with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing.

Several chief ministers, including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, participated in the interaction.

PM Modi said Covid vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools. “Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach,” he said.

The prime minister said that despite managing the Covid crisis better as compared to other countries, many states are witnessing an uptick in infections. He also called for a coordination between the states and the centre and focused on boosting medical infrastructure in the country.

He lauded the vaccination campaign in the country and said that it’s a matter of pride that 96 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose.

“It’s a matter of pride for every citizen that 96 percent of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 percent of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority as well and it should remain the same even today. “We have to implement our strategy of Test, Track and Treat equally effectively. In the current situation of coronavirus, it is necessary that we have 100 per cent RT-PCR test for patients admitted in hospitals who are serious influenza cases.

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

16 districts in the country are reporting positivity rate higher than 10 percent while five states have more than 100 active cases. Delhi contributes to over 27 percent of the total active cases in the country.

Apart from Delhi, Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka are recording the majority of the cases in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.