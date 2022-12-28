Covid Concerns: 76% Indians Want Masks to be Made Mandatory at Indoor Public Spaces, Shows Survey

The potential threat of the resurgence of Covid-19 has prompted the central government to gear up for any possible exigency. India logged 188 new infections, while active cases increased to 3,468, as per data from the union health ministry updated on Wednesday. As cases increase in China, however, 76 percent Indians are now in favour of a mask mandate indoors too in public spaces like malls, cinema halls and religious places, a survey showed. People also want masks to be compulsory in crowded spaces like railway stations, bus stands among others.

In a survey conducted last week by community social media platform LocalCircles, 57 percent people had demanded making masks mandatory in flights and at airports, which is still awaiting government action.

The survey showed that a sizeable number of Indians were worried about the new BF.7 mutations and other Omicron sub-variants, which are fast spreading across China. Images and videos from China show a dire situation at hospitals and crematoriums, with public health experts predicting over a million deaths in the country by the time this wave subsides.

Despite all, wearing masks on flights and at airports continues to be optional. The results of the survey from last week also showed that only 7 percent fliers said mask compliance was effective on flights and at airports. International airports in India are recording Covid positive cases and, on December 26, a total of 12 travellers from high-risk countries were found to be Covid positive in Bengaluru, while 13 fliers at the Delhi international airport were reported to be Covid positive on December 27.

The fresh survey by LocalCircles asked people questions based on mask mandate at other places apart from flights and airports. Some of the respondents opted for more than one option with 76 percent saying wearing masks should be mandatory in all indoor public places like malls, cinema halls, places of worship like temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras. In addition, 76 percent also wanted masks to be mandatory in buses and bus stands, in trains and railway stations as these places were crowded.

Apart from these three categories, 59 percent of the respondents want masks to be made mandatory again in educational institutions like schools and colleges, while 35 percent want compliance in all outdoor public places like parks and markets. Data also shows that 18 percent respondents do not want wearing masks to be mandatory in any place apart from airports and on flights while 12 percent are in not at all in favour of mask mandates.

What is the preparedness in India?

Following these health threats in China, on December 24, India announced mandatory RT-PCR testing for international passengers coming in from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Despite the WHO seeking “more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirement for ICU support", China has shared little information, including on genome sequencing. London-based analytics company Airfinity has estimated that China might already be recording over a million new infections and at least 5,000 deaths daily.

Taking lessons from the past, the Centre has asked state governments to step up testing, ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen supply. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also held high-level meetings followed by another round with state ministers to review the Covid situation in India. Reiterating that Covid was not yet over, the health minister has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the viral disease.

As on Wednesday, the total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore. The death toll stands at 5,30,696, as per the data updated at 8 am. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 percent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 percent, the ministry said. It said 1,34,995 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 47 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

