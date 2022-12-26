CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Covid Concerns: Working on 26 Aspects to Tackle Any Situation, Says BMC
1-MIN READ

Covid Concerns: Working on 26 Aspects to Tackle Any Situation, Says BMC

PTI

December 26, 2022

Mumbai, India

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency. (PTI Photo)

Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron

Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.

“These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining sufficient stock of medicines," it said.

“There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
