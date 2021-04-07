Covid-19 Vaccine Shots in Offices? Centre Asks States/UTs to Begin Preparation

Vaccination at both public and private workplaces for people aged 45 years and above may be launched from April 11, the government said on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Chief Secretary said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above are in the organized sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

To make the vaccination drive “more pragmatic and purposeful” to the beneficiaries, Covid-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at Work Places (both public and private) with about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries, by tagging these work places with an existing Covid Vaccination Center (CVC), the letter read.

To support states in this initiative, guidelines have been prepared to support the State and District Programme Managers with the needed information and guide them on organizing vaccination sessions at such work places, it read.

The government has asked officials to start consultations with Private/Public Sector employers and management to prepare for the launch of ‘Work Place Vaccination’.

Only employees of the workplace and aged 45 or more will be eligible for vaccination at the work place and no outsides, including family members, will be allowed the vaccines.

The government notification comes amid a growing demand to expand the drive to include all age groups. The Centre has also been facing issues of vaccine wastage leading to massive backlash from various sectors and economic losses.

