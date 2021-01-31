Covid Vaccine for Babies May be Ready by Oct, Can be Given in Month of Birth: Group EXIM Dir at SII

Will the Covid-19 vaccine also be administered to babies? According to this official, it could happen, and soon. P C Nambiar, director, Group EXIM at Serum Institute of India told the Times of India that the Covid vaccine for babies is likely to be ready by October this year and the first dose could be be given in the same month of their birth.

SII manufactures the Covishield vaccine. Nambiar made the announcement while addressing a function in Kochi, Kerala. He said the same vaccine which could be given to babies would be further developed as a medicine for children testing positive for the virus. He added that SII will produce four more Covid vaccines and all of them will be ready for use by the end of 2021.

ALSO READ | Over 37 Lakh Beneficiaries Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in 15 Days: Health Ministry

He said the Novovax vaccine would be made available by June and that its tests were proceeding fast. "The vaccine for babies will be ready by October. The Phase 2 clinical trial of COVI-VAC vaccine developed in association with Codagenix has been completed,” Nambiar said.

He said that the production of Covishield would be increased to 20 crore doses per month from April, to meet the requirements of the central government.

ALSO READ | Centre Allows 100% Occupancy in Cinema Halls and Theatres From February 1, Releases New SOPs

According to Nambiar, Covishield was effective for all mutated Covid-19 viruses, being a malaria-based vaccine and not based on any particular strain of coronavirus.

He rejected reports of side-effects post vaccination, adding that mild headache or fever were a common reaction. He added that those who had recovered from the disease would also be required to take the vaccine as immunity against Covid only lasted for a short-term.