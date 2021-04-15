Covid Crisis: Chhattisgarh Sanitation Workers Ferry Bodies of Covid Patients in Garbage Van

In an appalling incident, a garbage van was used to carry dead bodies of Covid-19 patients in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon.

Four sanitation workers wearing PPE kits can be seen dumping the bodies in the back of the garbage van to ferry them to the cremation ground, NDTV reported.

When questioned about the incident the Chief Medical Health Officer claimed that arranging a vehicle to carry deceased patients was the responsibility of the Nagar Panchayat and the CMO.

With the onset of the second wave of Covid-19, Chhattisgarh has become the hotbed for infections. With the surge in covid cases and deaths, the healthcare infrastructure of the state is in a shambles.

As per reports by NDTV, the main govt hospital in Raipur has been facing a paucity of beds, intensive care units, and its oxygen-equipped beds have been at a 100 percent occupancy for the past week.

A video clip circulated over social media last week showed the bodies of infected patients lying around anywhere in the premises of the Raipur government hospital instead of being kept in the freezers as is the procedure.

Talking to news agency ANI, director of the press club Ajay Soni said that amid a shortage of beds, Rajnandgaon’s Press Club has been converted its premises into a Covid center where asymptomatic patients are being treated free of cost. He added that 30 beds have been added and a team of medical staff is working round the clock to attend to the patients but more medical assistance is required for the upcoming days.

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday was found to have registered 14,250 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection tally to 4,86,244. As per govt data, the state has recorded over 1.68 lakh cases and 1,417 deaths in the last month alone.

