india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Covid Crisis: Delhi Govt to Provide Financial Aid to Auto, Taxi Drivers; Free Ration
1-MIN READ

Covid Crisis: Delhi Govt to Provide Financial Aid to Auto, Taxi Drivers; Free Ration

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

The Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the Covid-19 crisis. However, he said, this does not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission will last for two months.

Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi will improve and lockdown will not be needed. The Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year’s lockdown and will do so again to help them, Kejriwal said.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 04, 2021, 12:58 IST