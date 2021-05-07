Covid Crisis: Switzerland Sends CHF 3 Mln-worth Medical Supplies to India

Switzerland, which has sent medical supplies worth CHF 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) to India to fight the Covid crisis, on Friday asserted that the Swiss government stands with India in its hour of need and will provide assistance to the country. As India battles spiralling Covid cases, Swiss companies have also pledged medical relief worth over CHF 7 million (over Rs 56 crore) and the first of several supplies is expected to reach the national capital by Saturday.

“Whenever India is in need, we try to be of assistance just as India is of assistance to so many countries when they are in need," Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner told.

