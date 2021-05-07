india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Covid Crisis: Switzerland Sends CHF 3 Mln-worth Medical Supplies to India
1-MIN READ

Covid Crisis: Switzerland Sends CHF 3 Mln-worth Medical Supplies to India

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

Swiss companies have also pledged medical relief worth over CHF 7 million (over Rs 56 crore) and the first of several supplies is expected to reach the national capital by Saturday.

Switzerland, which has sent medical supplies worth CHF 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) to India to fight the Covid crisis, on Friday asserted that the Swiss government stands with India in its hour of need and will provide assistance to the country. As India battles spiralling Covid cases, Swiss companies have also pledged medical relief worth over CHF 7 million (over Rs 56 crore) and the first of several supplies is expected to reach the national capital by Saturday.

“Whenever India is in need, we try to be of assistance just as India is of assistance to so many countries when they are in need," Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 07, 2021, 14:35 IST