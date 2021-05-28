Covid Curbs: MP Tries to Reopen Grocery Stores, Salons But an Old Advisory by Centre May Spoil Plans

The Madhya Pradesh government has rolled out a plan to lift the coronavirus restrictions from June 1, but if an advisory is to be believed, the state could be required to wait a bit longer for the relaxations.

News18 has accessed a letter sent by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in which the senior officer of the Centre, while addressing states and Union Territories (including MP), has referred to an order of the Health and Family Welfare ministry dated April 25 that mentions need of containment measures to be extended till June 30.

He underlined that prohibitory measures led to a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, barring states in South and North-East. The officer claimed that states and UTs are expected to adhere to the measures until the pandemic is overcome completely.

Meanwhile, the letter has come at a time when MP has planned a phase-wise unlock from June 1.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang earlier on Friday, while spelling out details of the unlock plan, claimed that from June 1, apart from shops dealing in daily essentials, grocery and salons could be opened but crowded places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools and malls will remain closed.

We won’t open the entire city but we are starting with a positive mind set, said the minister, adding that details of the unlock will be announced in a day or two. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently had invited suggestions from the public over unlock facilities.

(Inputs from Anurag Shrivastava)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here