Covid Curve Not Flattening, No Relaxation in Curbs At Least Till Mid-February: Maha Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said there will not be any relaxation in curbs till at least mid-February as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. The state health department told the cabinet that Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February. The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

Tope said as smaller cities have reported an increase in cases, the priority is to reduce viral speed by imposing restrictions and by ramping up vaccination, as suggested by experts. He said he has asked for 50 lakh doses of Covisheild and 40 lakh does of Covaxin during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. “The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve," Tope told reporters.

There is a shortage of Covaxin in Maharashtra. We’re getting calls from district authorities in this regard. In the VC with Union health minister, we demanded 50 lakh doses of Covishield & 40 lakh doses of Covaxin to ramp up vaccination: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope (12.01) pic.twitter.com/gsyvuK2qPG— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

The health minister said strict steps will be taken to ensure people take the jab. “It is not right that people take concessions like ration that the state offers and do not come forward to get vaccinated. We may not be able to make vaccination mandatory, but districts have been asked to take strict steps in the interest of larger public health to ensure everyone is vaccinated,” Tope said.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

“If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting. Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

