Covid Death Count Has Surged 154% in Bihar, over 80% in Assam and Kerala since May 16

The total coronavirus-related death toll in Bihar, Assam and Kerala has jumped by at least 80 per cent since May 16, even as the daily and active Covid cases in India dropped, official data suggests.

According to the union health ministry data analysed by CNN-News18, Bihar has reported a 154.18 per cent jump in fatalities. It is important to note that the Bihar health department revised its Covid-19 toll last week and added 3,951 uncounted deaths to the state’s overall tally.

Out of the 20 states analysed, at least eight have reported a more than 40 per cent jump in the pandemic toll in the past one month. On May 16, Bihar’s overall Covid-19 fatalities stood at 3,743, which have increased to 9,514.

Assam reported 2,123 Covid deaths till May 16. This has gone up by about 90 per cent to 4,028 until Wednesday. Similarly, the jumps for Kerala (81.5 per cent), Tamil Nadu (73.21 per cent) and Karnataka (55 per cent) were the highest.

As of date, Kerala’s cumulative coronavirus fatalities stand at 11,508. A month ago, this number was 6,339. From 17,359 deaths till May 16, Tamil Nadu’s cumulative Covid toll is now 30,068. Karnataka’s pandemic-related deaths have increased from 21,434 to 33,148 in the past 30 days.

These states were followed by Uttarakhand (51 per cent), Odisha (48 per cent) and Maharashtra (42 per cent). From over 4,600 deaths on May 16, the overall Covid-19 toll for Uttarakhand has reached nearly 7,000 now.

For Odisha, the jump in the last one month has been from nearly 2,300 to about 3,400 deaths.

Just like Bihar, Maharashtra has also reconciled its fatality data and added 2,288 old deaths last week. In a month, the count in the state has increased by 33,642 as it has reached 1.14 lakh. Maharashtra has reported the most number of coronavirus deaths in the country and is the only state where the toll has been over one lakh.

For Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, the jump in fatalities has been over 33 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported a more than 25 per cent jump.

Among the states reporting fewer deaths in the last one month were Telangana (20 per cent increase), Delhi (17 per cent), Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand (15 per cent) and Gujarat (10.7 per cent).

In terms of overall deaths reported since the outbreak of the pandemic, of the 20 states analysed, Telangana has reported the least number of deaths, 3,510, while Maharashtra is at the top with over 1 lakh deaths.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported over 30,000 deaths while Delhi stands at the fourth position with nearly 25,000 deaths.

Between May 16 and June 16, India has reported a 40.43 per cent increase in total deaths – from 2.70 lakh to 3.79 lakh. The country reported more than one lakh deaths in the last 30 days.

The total cases across the country though have reported a 20 per cent jump – from 2.46 crore to 2.96 crore.

The active caseload of the country was 36.18 lakh on May 16. On Wednesday, it stood at 8.65 lakh – a drop of 77.33 per cent.

