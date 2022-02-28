Covid Deaths in Mumbai Drop by 72% in Feb; Maha Reports Lowest Daily Toll Since Early Pandemic Days

Covid-19 mortality in Mumbai dropped by 72 percent in February compared to January, when the third wave had arrived and peaked. The city saw just 68 deaths this month, one of the lowest monthly tally through the period of the pandemic, against January’s 247 fatalities, a Times of India report said.

While Covid-19 deaths also dropped in Maharashtra overall, the decline was not as steep as in the city.

The state saw 1,086 deaths in February, a 14% fall compared to 1,267 fatalities in January.

Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the state’s Covid death audit committee, told Times of India that the case fatality rates (CFR) due to the pandemic virus were at its lowest. “Deaths are mainly in elderly people with comorbidities. Fewer people are coming with breathlessness, pneumonia and dying of the classical complications of Covid,” he said, adding that it is a good sign when the city is turning to its “pre-Covid life.”

Both the city and the state saw a high CFR of 3 percent at the peak of the previous two Covid waves. After falling to 0.09% in January, the case fatality rate for Mumbai stood at 0.7% in February. Maharashtra’s CFR has been at 0.7% in February, up from 0.1% in January-an increase attributable to fewer cases detected this month. Compared to 10.3 lakh cases in January, Covid cases dropped to 1.4 lakh in February in the state.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported just two deaths due to Covid-19, making it the lowest daily tally since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. Mumbai, for the third consecutive day, and the eighth time in February, did not report a single death due to coronavirus. The daily infections remained under 1000 for the third day in a row with 782 fresh cases. The state’s cumulative tally inched to 78,65,298.

Mumbai city reported 103 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 10,55,481. After its first ‘zero Covid death day’ in October 2021, Mumbai had a few more such days in December but this month, there have been several consecutive days when the city didn’t report any casualty.

