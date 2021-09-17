Covid Down in UP: Active Cases Drop to Zero in 35 Districts, 17 Fresh Cases Recorded in State

The Covid-control mechanism in Uttar Pradesh has got a further boost with active as well as fresh cases plummeting to zero in 35 districts. With the highest testing, highest recovery rate, lowest test positivity rate and aggressive vaccination, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a clear winner in combating the coronavirus compared to other states, officials say.

The drop in fresh and active cases in Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chitrakoot, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar and Sultanpur indicates complete elimination of the fatal virus from over 46 per cent of the state, authorities say.

In what comes as big relief, none of the 75 districts in UP have reported fresh cases in double digits lately. Indicating that the destructive virus may be receding from the state, as many as 64 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, say officials.

Uttar Pradesh has given out over 9.16 crore vaccine doses, according to the latest available data. The impressive pace of Covid vaccination has made UP ‘the top state’ with the largest population in the country.

In addition, the state has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 50 per cent of the eligible adult population. More than 1.57 crore people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Out of the 1,91,444 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 17 tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. As a result, the test positivity rate (TPR) has slumped to even lower than 0.01 per cent in UP. The fresh cases in the state have been reduced to below 100 for nearly 68 consecutive days.

In the same period, another 16 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of over 16,86,565 people.

