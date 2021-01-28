News18 Logo

india

Ban on International Scheduled Passenger Flights Extended Till February 28

For representation purpose only.

The DGCA on Thursday extended its ban on international scheduled passenger flights until February 28.

However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements can continue.

"The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a notification issued on Thursday.

India had announced a total ban on flights since the first nationwide lockdown in March last year to combat the coronavirus pandemic.


