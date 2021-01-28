1-MIN READ
Ban on International Scheduled Passenger Flights Extended Till February 28
However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements can continue.
- Last Updated: January 28, 2021, 19:42 IST
The DGCA on Thursday extended its ban on international scheduled passenger flights until February 28.
"The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a notification issued on Thursday.
India had announced a total ban on flights since the first nationwide lockdown in March last year to combat the coronavirus pandemic.