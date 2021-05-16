india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Covid Fears Loom Over VK Singh's Village in Haryana after 30 People Die within 2 Weeks
1-MIN READ

Covid Fears Loom Over VK Singh's Village in Haryana after 30 People Die within 2 Weeks

Representative image.

Representative image.

Among those who died, only three were confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, village sarpanch said.a

Over 30 people have died in Union minister V K Singh’s ancestral village here in the past two weeks, the sarpanch said on Sunday as the unusually high number of deaths raised concern that COVID-19 could be the cause. Bopara village head Naresh said many of these people showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection, but only three of them had tested positive for the disease.

Over 30 people have died in the village during the past two weeks. Many of them were elderly. Among those who died, only three were confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 16, 2021, 19:59 IST