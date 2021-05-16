Covid Fears Loom Over VK Singh's Village in Haryana after 30 People Die within 2 Weeks

Over 30 people have died in Union minister V K Singh’s ancestral village here in the past two weeks, the sarpanch said on Sunday as the unusually high number of deaths raised concern that COVID-19 could be the cause. Bopara village head Naresh said many of these people showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection, but only three of them had tested positive for the disease.

