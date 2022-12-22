Fuelled by BF.7, Are We Heading to 4th Covid Wave? Beginning with Airports, How States are Gearing Up

The concerning Covid-19 situation globally has put Indian states on toes. While Delhi and Maharashtra will hold emergency coronavirus meeting on Thursday, Gujarat, Karnataka and Mumbai have decided to screen international passengers.

The alarm was raised after coronavirus cases in China saw a massive surge, with top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding estimating that more than 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days. Though China figures show no-one died of Covid on Wednesday but there is scepticism about the disease’s real impact. In recent days hospitals in Beijing and other cities have been filling up as the latest Covid surge hits China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country at a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Here’s How States Are Battling Fresh Covid Threat

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh standard operating procedure on Covid-19 based on the Centre’s guidelines. State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that a new set of protocols will soon be announced amid spurt in positive cases in US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China.

Gujarat: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has asked officials to conduct “compulsory" testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. This comes after at least two cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, suspected to be driving the infection count in China, were recorded in September and November in Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Kerala: The Kerala government has decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although Covid-19 cases are less in the state. Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of Covid-19.

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will be present in the meeting. Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport. However, no date has been specified from when the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The Basavaraj Bommai government will also hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. “We’ve called an emergency meeting today under CM’s chairmanship. PM has called a meeting with all health officials and technical committee members. Based on their directions our government will also follow all their recommendations and guidelines," state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will hold meeting to discuss Covid scenario and precautionary measures on Thursday. “No patient infected with the new variant (of Omicron) has been found in the state yet," said Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant, adding that he will also attend the state Covid meeting at 3:15 PM with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting for COVID situation and preparedness in the state today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Qagnk2P07q— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Tamil Nadu: State government writes to centre for mandatory testing of China returnees. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said testing is being carried out in Chennai and assured that fresh cases are being monitored in the state.

