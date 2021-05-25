Covid-hit Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s Condition Worsens

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, 77, was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata after his health condition deteriorated on Monday.

On May 18, Bhattacharya and his wife Mira Bhattacharya, 71, both tested positive for Covid-19. While the former Chief Minister was under treatment at his Palm Avenue residence in South Kolkata, his wife Mira was admitted to a private hospital.

Recently, his wife was discharged and advised by the doctors to stay in home isolation for a week but on Tuesday Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s, who was under home treatment, health deteriorated and he was rushed to a private nursing home with severe chest discomfort.

Hospital sources said his oxygen saturation level fell below normal and he was kept under observation in non-invasive ventilation.

On December 9, 2020, Bhattacharya’s health worsened and he was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital. Then, he complained of breathing problems before he became unconscious.

Bhattacharya was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He has been suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and other age-related ailments for the last few years.

He has been away from public and political life for the past few years due to his health. In 2015, he had stepped down from the CPI(M)’s politburo and the central committee and gave up membership of the State secretariat in 2018.

Recently, two days before the crucial polling in Nandigram in East Midnapore on April 1, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and termed the present situation of Nandigram and Singur as ‘silence of the graveyard’.

In an audio clip released by the State CPI(M) on social media, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was heard saying, “On one side there is an undemocratic way of running the State by the TMC and on another side, BJP is creating an atmosphere of ‘anarchy’ in West Bengal. Therefore, it is my earnest appeal to all to save Bengal from TMC and BJP and vote for ‘Sanjukta Morcha’ (Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front).”

