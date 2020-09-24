Covid-hit Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Diagnosed with Dengue, Blood Platelet Count Drops

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is also suffering from dengue. Sources said his blood platelet count is also dropping.

He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels, his office had said.

Later in the evening, it was reported, Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, from LNJP Hospital.

Sisodia had tested positive for coronavirus on September 14 and was in home isolation. He is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.