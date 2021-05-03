india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Covid-hit Retired Govt Employee Dies after Jumping off Hospital Building in Haryana
1-MIN READ

Covid-hit Retired Govt Employee Dies after Jumping off Hospital Building in Haryana

Image for representation

Image for representation

The 60-year-old Jhajjar resident tested positive a few days ago after which he was admitted to the government facility in Rewari, they said.

Chandigarh:A former government employee, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government facility in Haryana's Rewari district, died after he allegedly jumped from the hospital's third floor on Monday, police said. The 60-year-old Jhajjar resident tested positive a few days ago after which he was admitted to the government facility in Rewari, they said.

Retired as sub-divisional officer in the state's power department, the man jumped from the window of the COVID ward, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said, adding he was immediately taken back to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. A viral video captures the incident. In a similar incident, a 42-year-old COVID patient who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 03, 2021, 23:14 IST