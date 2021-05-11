The second wave of the coronavirus has hit the Maoists hard in the Bastar region with at least 10 deaths and more than 25 cases reported among the extremists. Among those infected are senior leaders of the outfit like Sujatha, Jayalal and Dinesh. Some senior members are said to have lost their lives to the virus as well.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said cadres of the outfit have been trying to procure vaccines and medicines to fight the infection and have taken to robbing to meet their needs. He said said the dual blow of coronavirus and food poisoning have caused a severe to the Naxalite organisation.

Pallava urged the Naxalites to surrender and receive proper treatment. “The Maoists who died are from South Bastar area. Their names are being ascertained. We still appeal to them to come forward and surrender. Police will provide treatment.

