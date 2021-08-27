Covid in Maharashtra: Dire Predictions for Third Wave, Need More Jabs, Says Health Minister Tope

If and when the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits Maharashtra, almost 60 lakh people are likely to get infected as per the central government’s assessment, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said. To counter this, Maharashtra will need to vaccinate more people quickly, he said, adding that he has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to write to union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking more doses. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Tope said that he will personally pursue the matter with the union health minister, while informing that the state had augmented its medical oxygen storage capacity to 2,000 metric tonnes (MT). A huge spike in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic this year had left hospitals in India swamped, creating a critical shortage of oxygen, intensive care beds and ventilators.

“We can reach up to 60 lakh. This has been predicted by the Government of India. In the first wave, 20 lakh were affected. The second wave affected 40 lakh. Looking at such predictions, we are preparing ourselves. We are filling up all the vacant positions. Even funds have been arranged in the July session — required medicines, required oxygen, required beds, required utilities like ambulances, everything is being arranged," the minister said.

When asked about the augmentation of oxygen capacity, he said, “Approximately 12% of the people who get infected need oxygen. Keeping that in view, we are planning for the third wave. We have increased oxygen availability potential to 2,000 metric tonnes. We are mainly banking on vaccination. We have vaccinated more than 52% of the total eligible population. We are continuously asking the Government of India that if you can give us more vaccines at the earliest, we can vaccinate and reduce the severity of the third wave. We always prioritise by protocol. Our priority is the second dose. After distributing the second dose, whatever is remaining we distribute in the entire state according to the population. I am confident that after getting more vaccines, we will be able to secure our state from infections and from the severity."

When asked about the requirement of Covid vaccines, Tope said the state gets approximately 1 crore 15 lakh doses per month. “We are continuously demanding more quantities so as to vaccinate at the earliest. I have been told by the central government that by September, we will get approximately 1.70 crores. We can vaccinate at least 15 lakh on a daily basis. We have proven our capacity for that. I have requested the chief minister to write to health minister Mandaviyaji. I will myself personally pursue this matter. We will be meeting virtually on September 2 for a VC (videoconference). Even then, I will pursue for an appointment," he said.

It is always a matter of concern when children get infected, said Tope, speaking of the residents of a boarding school in Mumbai who recently tested positive. “But this has nothing to do with the third wave," he added. “Approximately 8 to 10% of the total Covid cases are children who are infected. We will have to see the basic reason as to why so many children got infected in Mumbai."

When asked about predictions of a third wave, he said, “The coming two months are festive seasons. In October, there is Gauri Ganpati. Then there is Dussehra and Diwali. People will come out. They will mingle with each other, so there is a lot of chance of getting infected. We anticipate that after October, in the first week of November, there will be a third wave. What I wish is this third wave should not go too high, this is what I wish as a health minister. If we could vaccinate much larger numbers in the coming months, then the impact and severity of the third wave will be reduced."

His advice to the people of Maharashtra for celebrating the festivals is to ensure safety first. “There is always a lot of enthusiasm about festivals. People should celebrate but by following Covid- appropriate behaviour. They should also fully respond to the vaccination drive," he said.

