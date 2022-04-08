Covid in Sewages? 19 Sites in More Than 15 States Under Surveillance for Early Detection of Virus

In a bid to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 states.

“Sewage water surveillance started in India at 19 different sites in more than 15 states," said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of Covid Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Friday.

Talking about the reason behind sewage surveillance, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the head of the research cell at IMA, Kochi, told India Today that the method helps detect the “presence of virus in a community before it is clinically obvious.”

“This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus lives not only in the nose and throat but also in the gut. From the intestinal cells and from swallowed nasal or throat secretions, the virus is excreted naturally - for several days. Thus, it is a marker of prevailing infection rates," Dr Jayadevan was quoted as saying in the report.

The news came on the same day when researchers in the UK reported that the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 has a lower risk of hospitalisation and a shorter duration in the vaccinated population than previous variants, including Delta.

King’s College London and ZOE COVID Study scientists studied the symptoms of 62,002 vaccinated individuals to conclude that those infected with Omicron are more likely to have a sore throat and less likely to experience loss of smell compared to Delta.

The findings, published in The Lancet’ this week, show the duration of symptoms were also significantly shorter for Omicron compared to the Delta variant 6.87 days versus 8.89 days respectively and participants were less likely to be hospitalised.

The most striking difference between variants was the difference in loss of sense of smell, a common symptom of earlier variants appearing in 52.7 per cent of Delta cases, only appears in under 20 per cent of Omicron cases and often days later.

The two symptoms that were consistently more prevalent among Omicron than Delta cases, regardless of vaccination status, were a sore throat and hoarse voice. Moreover, many debilitating symptoms, such as brain fog, eye burning, dizziness, fever, and headaches, though still occurring, were all significantly less prevalent in Omicron cases.

