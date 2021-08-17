Covid Infection Rate Among Children Remains at 12pc, No Need to Panic: Odisha Govt

Amid panic over the number of children getting infected with COVID-19 in the state in the last few days, the Odisha government on Tuesday said the positivity rate among people below 18 years of age has been remaining at around 12 per cent, which is on a par with the pan-India phenomenon. The government suggested parents and teachers to get inoculated with both doses of the COVID vaccine so that the possibility of children contracting the infection gets minimised.

"There is no need to panic over the number of children getting infected. We cannot conclude that the infection rate among them has increased by considering the caseload in a single day, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said. It is important to keep those who have not been vaccinated in a safe environment, he said. The government's advisory came after people got panic over the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 in the last three days. At least 138 children were among 1,058 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, while 104 people below 18 years of age contracted the disease on Monday. Of the 720 cases recorded on Tuesday, 96 were in the age group. Mohapatra said the health authorities across districts have been instructed to conduct tests for all children who have COVID symptoms. The state government has also made special arrangements, including dedicated ICUs and oxygen support, for treatment of coronavirus-infected children, he said.

"The positivity rate among children in Odisha is around 12 per cent. This is being witnessed across the country. The infection rate is likely to rise in the coming days and children in the 9-18 years age group will be at risk, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Chief CBK Mohanty said. Infected children often go undetected as they are mostly asymptomatic, he said, adding that the number of such patients with severe conditions and incidents of fatality among them are also low. Results of the fourth-round sero survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in three southern Odisha districts revealed that 50-60 per cent of children had developed antibodies.

The DMET chief said children can be protected if adults around them are fully vaccinated. Children are now at the risk of contracting the infection from adults and it can be prevented by vaccinating people above 18 years of age. Teachers have been advised to get inoculated at the earliest as schools reopened for students in classes between 9 and 12, he added.

