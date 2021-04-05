Covid Infections May Double in Bengaluru if People Fail to Follow Protocol, Says Expert

If people do not adhere to Covid-19 protocols and continue to neglect to maintain social distancing, the daily cases in Bengaluru are likely to increase double-fold by April 20, a member of the expert panel constituted by the state government said on Sunday.

Most of the congregations are preventable and measures that could have been taken at a local level are fast evolving and necessitate national level mitigation, Girdhara R Babu, epidemiologist and professor at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and a member of Karnataka’s technical advisory committee (TAC) on Covid-19 said.

“At this rate, Bengaluru will have about 6,500 daily cases by April 20. Even if 10% of them require hospitalisation, the health system will run out of capacity in (a) few days. We need action now, not tomorrow. Stay home people, wear masks if going out, and get (a) vaccine when eligible,” Babu said in a Twitter post.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 2,787 new Covid-19 infections that take its active case count to 28,098. So far, the active case count in Karnataka approached the 40,000 mark as 4,553 more infections were reported across the state.

As per the official data, Mysuru reported 260 new cases while the situation in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, and Dharwad among other places also deteriorated steadily. There were 93 new infections in Ballari, 147 in Bidar, 155 in Bengaluru Rural, 83 in Dakshina Kannada, 100 in Dharwad, 104 in Hassan, 170 in Kalaburagi, and 107 in Tumakuru, data shows.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Babu said that the vaccination can prevent Covid-19 from turning serious or fatal but does not provide immunity from the virus. Those who have got both doses of the virus should continue to wear masks as they are not immune from the virus and can spread it further, he added.