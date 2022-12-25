Covid News LIVE Updates: 37 Million Cases in a Day, Hospitals Overflowing in China; India on Alert Mode Ahead of Festive Season

Live now
December 25, 2022
Covid News LIVE Updates: The grim Covid stories coming from China have kept the entire world on edge with countries, including India, gearing up to brace a spike in cases. China is grappling an unprecedented national Covid-19 wave, with reportedly an unbelievable record jump in cases of 37 million in a day, packed emergency wards in small cities and towns of Beijing, intensive care units turning away ambulances, relatives of
The Maharajganj district administration on Saturday remained alerted along the open Indo-Nepal Border, considering it a high-risk zone.Thousands of people cross the border on a daily basis and can be a potential zone for transmission.
A Hindustan Times report said the Chief medical officer (CMO) of Maharajganj Neena Verma said two teams are carrying out Covid tests in two shifts at the border. However, no Covid cases were reported so far.
The reports claimed that the Nepal government has also asked their people to abide by the Covid protocol.
China, grappling with a new wave of Covid-19 infections, took another step towards loosening its pandemic-related restrictions on Saturday when Hong Kong’s leader announced it would aim to re-open its borders with the mainland by mid-January.
Speaking at a news conference upon returning from Beijing, Hong Kong Chief executive John Lee said authorities would aim to “gradually, orderly, and fully” re-open all entry points between the two sides, and coordinate with the government of nearby Shenzhen to manage the flow of people.
At present, individuals hoping to enter the mainland through Hong Kong can only do so through the city’s airport or two checkpoints – Shenzhen Bay or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. Entrants into the mainland must also undergo a period of hotel quarantine before they can move about freely.
Ramping up anti-Covid measures, the government on Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
From Saturday, random coronavirus testing of international passengers started at airports including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa under new guidelines that require testing of two per cent of the passengers arriving in each international flight.
With the ordeal faced by the country during the second COVID-19 wave in April 2021 still fresh in the minds, the Centre told states and union territories that oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges. Also mock drills should be held at all health facilities on Tuesday to ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases.
As hospitals and morgues in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases, official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1 while the government has permitted the opening up of “Internet Hospitals” for the affected people to seek medical help to reduce the overload on clinics.
There were nearly 37 million new infections nationwide as of Tuesday this week, officials cited data, highlighting for the first time the surge in cases across the country.
A leaked document purportedly from China’s National Health Commission suggested that about 248 million people around the country, roughly 17.56 per cent of the total population, were affected by the Covid surge between December 1 and 20, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported.
The cases stated to be variants of Omicron spread like wildfire in the country after China overnight relaxed the zero-covid policy earlier this month.
Since then tracking cases became impossible as the government has done away with the testing.
As per a Bloomberg report, which quoted an estimate trom Chinese government’s top health authority, China may have reported 37 million Covid cases in a day this week, the largest single-day spike ever. The Bloomberg report, which quotes minutes from an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday, estimates that 248 million people in China were likely infected in the first 20 days of December this year and also that 37 million fresh cases were registered on December 20, which is a massive deviation from China’s official tally of 3,049 infections that day.
The horror stories from China have prompted India to scale up anti-Covid measures and checks, as part of which the central government on Saturday announced that RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. The development came a day after the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with state ministers over the current Covid situation.
“RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid19, then he/she will be put under quarantine,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday urged states and Union Territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, an adequate inventory of cylinders, and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to cater to Covid-related needs if required in future in order to avoid the oxygen crisis that the country faced in the second wave of Covid-19.
The health ministry asked states and UTs to ensure that Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted on them, PTI reported.
In a letter to all states and UTs, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is of utmost importance to meet any eventuality even though the number of cases in the country is low at present.
“The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained,” the letter said, the report quoted lines from the letter.
On the other hand, several states individually, too, have upped their Covid scanning and tackling measures in view of the upcoming winter festive season (Christmas and New Year’s). Several states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh etc., have rolled out their combat plans to tackle a possible wave of infections if need be in the near future.
