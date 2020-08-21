Offices and Shops in Haryana to Remain Shut on Weekends Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Haryana government on Friday announced that all offices and shops in the state, except those selling essential items, will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Health Minister Anil Vij made the announcement as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continue to show a daily rise.

"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Vij said in a tweet. He later said the decision was taken as cases during past few days have registered a sudden increase.

"We have taken this decision as there has been a sudden increase in cases," Vij said.

He said the shops and offices in the state, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday till further orders in this regard.

The decision came a day after Haryana registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 50,926, while the state's death toll rose to 578 with eleven more COVID-19 fatalities.

Of the 11 fatalities reported on Thursday, three were from Karnal, two each from Faridabad and Panipat, while one person each died in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.