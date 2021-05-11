Maharashtra Lockdown Averted 9,000 Deaths, 38 Lakh Cases as Infections Drop to Lowest in 41 Days

Maharashtra recorded its lowest single day Covid tally at 37,236 on Monday for the first time in 41 days, the state’s handling of the pandemic received from country’s premier scientific institutes, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Maharashtra’s exceptional measures saved around 19,000 lives in the second wave and it escaped the additional burden of 38 lakh cases too, Dr Sashikumaar Ganesan who handles the institute’s Covid dashboard told Times of India.

The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31. Maharashtra’s overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398, the state health department said.

The state government in April has imposed prohibitory orders banning dining-in at restaurants, closed temples and malls when the second wave hit the country hard. The state was reporting over 50,000 cases on most days since April 9.

The report added that the capital Mumbai reported 11,206 cases on April 4, three times the highest single day tally during the first wave of the pandemic. However, registering a sharp fall, the financial capital reported just 1,782 cases, the lowest in 76 days. Deaths in both Maharashtra and Mumbai continued to be high at 549 and 74, respectively.

Maharashtra had earlier reported 39,544 cases on March 31. Maharashtra is now left with 5,90,818 active cases.

Due to the 15-day lockdown in the state, it not only saved 19,000 lives but also averted more than 38 lakh cases, according to the IISC model. The national trend curve had earlier predicted 95,300 deaths in Maharashtra on May 9, the actual toll stood at 75,850. While it estimated the caseload to climb to 89 lakh by May 9, the actual caseload went 51 lakh.

“While Maharashtra has done better than the national projections, other states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have done worse than the projections,” Ganesan reportedly said. The IISc team has recommended lockdown-like restrictions in these states to save thousands of lives by May-end.

However, a senior state official said with the surge in cities slowing, cases are rapidly going up in the smaller districts. There are nearly seven districts in the state that have imposed local lockdowns in their area to break the spread.

Mumbai saw 1,782 new cases, taking the tally to 6,77,412 while the overall fatality count stood at 13,855, the department said. The Pune circle, which covers Solapur and Satara districts besides Pune, reported the highest 8,120 cases in the day in the state, followed by 7,151 new infections in the Nashik circle.

