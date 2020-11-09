Covid Negative Test Reports, Consent Letters: Karnataka Issues SOPs as Colleges Reopen on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of reopening of degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state slated to begin from November 17 after a nearly eight-month gap.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said preparations, following UGC guidelines, are underway for offline classes. The SOPs has separate advisories for first, second and final year students, as per which classes would be held.

The issued guidelines state final year students wishing to attend classes physically would have to furnish a consent letter from their parents in the prescribed format. The teaching staff will have to ensure the maintenance of social distancing given the total number of students and available classrooms as per the provisions by the health department. Teaching, practical and project classes should be conducted on a shift system, if necessary.

Colleges have been asked to identify nearest primary healthcare centres so that students and staff members can get tested for Covid free of cost.

However, if students wished to attend online classes, guidelines suggest contact classes should be conducted every day to help them clarify any doubts and resolve their problems.

The teaching faculty should prepare the study material required for one-month duration, based on each period or

session and compulsorily send it to students via Telegram, WhatsApp or email.