Covid News LIVE Updates: Mock Drill at Health Centres in States & UTs Today; Xi Finally Speaks on Crisis in China, Urges Steps to ‘Protect Lives’

Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.

Following the Centre’s directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio.

Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, he said.

The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.

Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.

LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said, “We are all set for the drill tomorrow which will assess our preparedness to deal with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.” COVID-19 testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city, an official said.