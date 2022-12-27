Covid News LIVE Updates: Mock Drill at Health Centres in States & UTs Today; Xi Finally Speaks on Crisis in China, Urges Steps to ‘Protect Lives’

Live now
Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 07:24 IST
New Delhi, India
Covid News LIVE Updates: With foreign returnees among fresh Covid cases amid spreading infections in several countries, especially China, India has drastically stepped up coronavirus monitoring measures, as part of which a mock drill will be held today across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to the novel virus, following an Read More
Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.
In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.
Following the Centre’s directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio.
Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, he said.
The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.
Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.
LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said, “We are all set for the drill tomorrow which will assess our preparedness to deal with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.” COVID-19 testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city, an official said.
As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform Covid-19 duty.
As per the official announcement by Delhi Government, the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at Delhi Airport. All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023.
With a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.
China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, according to an official announcement here on Monday, in a significant step for the country as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.
China is also poised to downgrade COVID-19 from Class A to B management. These announcements come at a time when the country is grappling with a sudden spurt in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variants after the Xi Jinping regime relaxed its stringent zero-Covid policy earlier this month following a wave of anti-government protests.
The mock drill, which comes in the wake of a Covid scare that has been triggered by the grim situation in China, will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities (covering all districts), capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.
Several states, meanwhile, have announced their own set of measures in order to keep Covid contained, especially with the New Year’s just days away when people are expected to assemble in large numbers. The Karnataka government on Monday brought back mask mandate and made the use of masks a must at movie theatres and educational institutions in wake of the sudden rise in Covid cases globally. The Karnataka government asked sections of population including the elders to avoid crowded gatherings. The state government also mandated two doses of Covid vaccination at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year, celebrations for which should end by 1 am on January 1.
In Tamil Nadu, the state government on Monday directed private hospitals and labs across the state to send Covid-positive samples to government lab for whole genomic sequencing (WGS) to monitor existing variants and detect newer variants.
Other states and UTs like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc., too, have started preps to tackle another possible wave.
What’s Happening in China
Speaking publicly for the first time over the current Covid crisis in China, President Xi Jinping on Monday urged officials on to take steps to protect lives in the planet’s biggest surge that the country is experiencing after abruptly lifting restrictions that torpedoed the economy.
Jinping said, “At present, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks.”
“We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way… fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and effectively protect people’s lives, safety and health,” Jinping said.
Hospitals and crematoriums across the country have been overflowing with Covid patients and victims, while China’s National Health Commission on Sunday announced it would stop publishing daily nationwide infection and death statistics.
(With agency inputs)
