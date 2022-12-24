Covid News LIVE Updates: Random Testing of 2% Int'l Passengers Starts Today; Will Wear Mask, Says Jairam Ramesh Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra Row

Read more

bring identified 2 per cent of international arriving passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

Meanwhile, as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Yatra would follow protocols issued by the government based on medical evidence. “I will wear the mask. PM wore a mask to Parliament yesterday but later there was no mask on his face. We will follow all protocols issued by government on the basis of medical evidence. BJP is doing politics on Covid and trying to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said. His comments came after the Health Ministry had earlier in the week sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi directing the party to follow Covid-19 protocols in the Yatra or postpone it.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with state health ministers on Friday where he asked States to strengthen surveillance systems, ramp up testing and ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure.

According to a letter issued to states by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, states are advised take stock of existing hospital capacities in terms of bed availability, logistic requirements as well as need for re-orientation of healthcare workers in clinical management of COVID-19 to remain prepared for any surge in cases. This may be tested by conducting “dry runs” in hospitals, it read.

Data shows a sharp rise in booster shot inoculations in India since last week. As per CoWIN data, on December 18 only around 4000 people got inoculated, while about 57000 people were inoculated with the precautionary dose on December 22. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and was made available in private centres and on the CoWIN app Friday evening onwards.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit a government hospital in Delhi on Tuesday for a mock drill to review the emergency response in place for Covid-19 infections.

