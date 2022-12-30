Covid News LIVE Updates: India Reports 268 New Cases In 24 Hours; RT-PCR Mandatory For Arrivals from China, 5 Other Asian Countries from Jan 1

Live now
Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 07:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Covid News LIVE Updates: As part of Covid-19 guidelines, people arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India’s health minister said. Under the new guidelines, travellers from those countries would have to upload their Covid-19 test results on on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the minister, Mansukh Read More
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The worry is that it may not be sharing data now on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.
He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation. This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.
Through a presentation, the minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic in the country, the statement said.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 27 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the state to 81,36,615, the health department said in a release.
With one death being reported since previous evening, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,48,417. Maharashtra had reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.
A resident of Navi Mumbai, who arrived by an international flight at the Mumbai airport, tested positive and his swab sample has been sent for genome sequencing, the release said.
Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days.
The decision was taken during Chief Secretary Renu Sharma’s meeting with health officials to review the COVID situation in the state.
During the meeting, it was observed that there was no necessity to impose restrictions as of now as the state has neither reported any COVID case for 17 days from December 13 nor has any Omicron BF.7 variant infection been detected.
Britain is reviewing whether to impose restrictions on people arriving from China after a surge in COVID infections there, but has no current plans to do so, officials said on Thursday.
Defence minister Ben Wallace told reporters a further update was possible in the coming days, but another minister said that a review of evidence so far did not suggest any concerning new variant that would lead the government to impose restrictions.
The United States, Japan, India and Taiwan have imposed testing on arrivals from China – as has Italy, which on Thursday urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead.
Global airlines’ grouping IATA on Thursday said India’s decision to re-introduce coronavirus testing for international passengers is “disappointing and a step backwards” as the current situation is different from when the pandemic started around three years ago.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of nearly 290 airlines, including various Indian carriers.
Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in different parts of the world, the Indian government has decided to make a negative Covid report must for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1. Last week, authorities also started random testing of two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.
“India’s decision to reintroduce Covid-19 testing is disappointing and a step backwards. We are in a different situation from when Covid-19 started about three years ago. Medical treatments are available. Vaccination levels are high. Governments need to respond based on science and facts,” Philip Goh, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,752, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.
The recovery count stood at 11,63,599 after two people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with seven active cases, he said.
So far, 1,88,37,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,730 during the day, he added.
Delhi logged 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.
No Covid-related fatality has been reported, it said. Delhi recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent. The national capital had reported 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent.
The city logged seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.
The South African Ministry of Health has announced reduced requirements for COVID-19 vaccination reporting, even as experts cautioned against complacency amid a surge in infections in China that has sparked concerns across the globe.
“Whilst the Department remains committed to provide accurate and timely information on the Vaccination Programme, daily reporting is no longer required. The Department will therefore publish vaccination data on a weekly basis,” the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The National Department of Health has been reporting on COVID-19 vaccinations on a daily basis since the start of the pandemic in 2021 in order to keep the South African public abreast with regard to the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.
“This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.
This requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure. Last week, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.
With the move, India joins the United States, Japan, Italy and Taiwan in imposing mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China, amid a COVID surge there, after authorities relaxed strict “zero-COVID” rules.
India ramped up its surveillance against Covid-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, and tightened Covid guidelines and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.
According to the Union health ministry data on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, India also successfully isolated a sample of SARS-CoV-2 virus containing the BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, which is suspected to be behind the surge in Covid-19 cases in several countries including China.
A Times of India report quoted government sources as saying that the isolate sample is being studied to assess the efficacy of vaccines. “Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant,” a source was quoted as saying.
India has reported at least four cases of coronavirus caused by the BF.7 variant since July. However, all the patients were isolated, treated and have recovered. The country has been reporting fewer than 200 cases a day for several days now.
