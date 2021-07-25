Covid Norms Go for a Toss as Hundreds Queue Up Outside Vaccination Center in Mumbai's Dharavi

Social distancing went for a toss in Mumbai on Sunday as hundreds of people queued up outside a vaccination center in the city’s densely-populated Dharavi area.

The vaccination drive, organised by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale outside Prajapathi Hall, saw a crowd going out of control as people had to wait for hours in a serpentine line.

People standing in the queue alleged that some of them had been waiting or their turn for the jab since 6am in the morning.

The vaccination drive started at 9:00am was abruptly discontinued at 11:15am. Organisers claimed they ran out of doses and alleged that people coming from far-off places caused the “crowding”. However, the drive was for walk-in facility and only for people in Dharavi.

“This is not a government or BMC-run center. It’s organised by our MP Shewale. We have already vaccinated 10,000 people and will continue when we get more vaccines. Today the stock was limited,” an organizer said.

The decision to stop vaccination left few people furious. “I’m here since 6am. They started the drive at 9am and it’s 11am now. How can 1,000 vaccines be administered in two hours? I know only 300 people were standing in front of me so I don’t understand,” said a person from the queue.

“We are waiting since 8am. People waiting in long queues don’t get coronavirus? I ask. If you have been given 1,000 doses then vaccinate 1,000 people why stop the drive,” said another person.

“I’m a resident, I’ve been coming here since four days, there is complete mismanagement,” a man said.

The BMC on Saturday sealed a suburban outlet of a supermarket chain for flouting Covid-19 norms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here