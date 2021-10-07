Covid Norms Go For a Toss in Haridwar as People Perform Rituals For Ancestors

A major influx of devotees was witnessed on Wednesday in Haridwar at the ghats of the Ganga on the occasion of Pitra Visarjan Amavasya. The was the last day of the ongoing two-week period of Shraddh Paksha, which is dedicated to offering prayers to ancestors by the pilgrims.

According to a Times of India report, there was an enthusiasm among the shopkeepers and the priests of the town as the markets and the ghats, including Har-ki-Pauri and Brahamkund, were abuzz with the activities of the tourists.

As per Hindu tradition, many devotees were seen in the wee hours of the day going towards the ghats for a sacred dip and doing tarpan and pind daan for their forefathers.

It was also reported that none of the pilgrims were seen following Covid-19 protocols. Pradeep Jha, president of Ganga Sabha said, “This is the first time that the restrictions have been relaxed in the town since the pandemic emerged in March 2020. And due to that, the pilgrims turned out in large numbers to perform their religious duty of tarpan and pind daan."

Arrangements had been made by the administration for a smooth flow of tourists in the wake of Covid-19 guidelines and keeping in view the huge turnout of traffic in the town.

The report further stated that at a few places, brief traffic jams were recorded. A huge crowd of devotees were seen at Narayani Shila, which is renowned for praying for ancestors. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

Such was the rush at the temple that the main entrance to the temple had to be closed.

