Thousands of people were seen at tourist spots in Gujarat during the weekend. Tourism in the State is booming as soon as the second wave of coronavirus subsides but there is no doubt that this crowd could lead to a third wave. According to press reports, one lakh devotees flocked to Pavagadh on Sunday, while Saputara, Gira Falls, the Statue of Unity and the Union Territory of Diu-Daman have been flooded with tourists in the last two days.

On Sunday, about a lakh of devotees thronged to pay homage to Mahakali Mataji on the hill of Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district. This is good for traders as the business has picked up after the lockdown but the situation will worsen if devotees do not pay attention to social distance.

Traffic jams were reported at several areas at the Hill Station in Saputara: as tourists come to enjoy the monsoon. Normally, the government would have held the Monsoon Festival during this day. About 25,000 tourists reached Saputara to Saputara in the Dang district on Sunday.

The star of Dang’s eye, Gira Falls, saw more than 25,000 people flocking to Gira Falls on Saturday and Sunday to witness the rushing waters of the Ambika River. Recently, the Dang district collector has issued a notification banning taking selfies here. The highway in Dangs was flooded due to the influx of tourists.

Meanwhile, the Statue of Unity attracted around 40,000 tourists in just two days. Kevadia is the first choice of tourists to see many attractions including the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity, the country’s first natural jungle safari, the country’s first Children’s Nutrition Park. The number of tourists in the last weekend was 25,000, and that went up to more than 15,000 on Saturday and more than 25,000 on Sunday.

