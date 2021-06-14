Covid Norms Up in the Air as Hundreds of People Flock Tourists Spots in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal

Favourite tourist centres at Maharashtra, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh see huge rush during the weekend without observing Covid protocols.

As the Covid-19 second wave receding faster than expected, the people locked up during the pandemic showing their appetite to visit people and places.

In States such as Maharashtra, the local administration decided to gradually relax the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. Looks likes this is probably what people have been waiting for since the second wave of the Corona. As soon as it is unlocked, people are flocking to tourist destinations.

Immediately after the rains, Mumbaikars thronged the hill area of Lonavla, Navi Mumbai and also turned towards the hills near Pune.

Lions Point and Tiger Point at Lonavla are seen to be crowded despite the police presence. There is a traffic jam on the streets of Lonavla. Despite the closure of tourist places as per the government rules, the citizens have entered these areas by jumping over the walls looking for various routes.

The situation in Nashik and Ratnagiri was no different. Hundreds of people had gathered at Raghuveer Ghat in Khed in the Ratnagiri district to enjoy the monsoon. The ghat at the Tiger Reserve is a popular tourist destination. This is the best time to visit this area but visitors could be seen behaving rather irresponsibly, often wearing no masks and not following distancing norms.

In Gujarat, the number of people visiting the Statue of Unity broke records on Saturday and Sunday.

The State government has eased all restrictions from June 11 as the number of Corona cases came down to 500. During the second wave, the Statue of Unity was closed to tourists and is currently open to tourists again from June 8.

Currently, the world’s tallest statue at Kevadia Colony, the Statue of Unity, has become a major attraction for tourists. Around 7,000 people visited the spot during the weekend.

In the Punjab-Himachal border, the route to Shimla from Chandigarh is packed with cars owing to the reopening of the favourite summer destination for people of the region. As per reports, Shimla is suddenly witnessing traffic snarls. The route to Himachal via Solan also saw long queues of cars waiting for a pass all through the day as tourists thronged the State.

