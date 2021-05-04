Covid: Omar Abdullah Tweets SOS from Ayodhya Teacher's Family as District Faces Oxygen Scarcity

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to amplify the plea for medical assistance from the family of a Covid-positive school teacher in Ayodhya, which is grappling with a shortage of life-saving oxygen as the number of cases mounts. BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh acknowledged that there is a shortage of oxygen in the district.

The District Women’s Hospital has put admissions on hold due to the scarcity of oxygen. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr SK Shukla said three patients have died at the facility in as many days due to oxygen shortage. In his tweet, Abdullah shared a message from the family of Anand Pandey, 52, to help them find oxygen and a hospital bed for him.

“Forwarded message: Dear Sir, Please help in oxygen cylinder and bed for patient in Ayodhya. Patient Name Anand Pandey Age 52 Location : AYODHYA Oxygen Level : 70 Puneet – 8115013333," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted on Monday.

