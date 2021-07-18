Covid Outbreak: 8 Inmates Released on Emergency Parole in Delhi Arrested Again

Eight inmates, who were released on emergency parole or interim bail from Delhi prisons to decongest the jails amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have been arrested again for allegedly being involved in various criminal cases, officials said on Sunday. The inmates were lodged in the jails in west, south, Dwarka and outer Delhi districts.

In the south district, one Amarjeet, a vagabond, was arrested in a theft and house-trespass case registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station. The crime took place on June 24, a senior police officer said. Amarjeet was earlier sent to jail in a case of violation of the Excise Act, he said.

The Dwarka district reported the arrests of two inmates who had been out on bail. According to police, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Ujwa in Delhi, was arrested in an Arms Act case registered at the Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station. The other person identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jai Vihar in Baprola, was arrested for his involvement in a criminal case.

In outer district, one person was arrested in a robbery case. However, police said they protested against the bail of an inmate who was involved in several criminal cases, following which his bail plea got rejected. Four people were arrested in the west district. Among them, two were arrested in theft cases, one in robbery and one for violation of the Excise Act, police said.

According to police, around 90 inmates of northwest district and 95 of northeast district jails were released, however, no one has been arrested again so far. In Shahdara district, 104 undertrial prisoners were released from jail, but none of them has been found involved in any other criminal case so far, they said.

A senior Delhi Prisons official said around 3,800 inmates were released from three jails. This year, the process of releasing inmates started from second week of May. Around 3,000 undertrial prisoners and around 800 convicts were released from the prisons, the official said.

These include inmates who were released last year and then surrendered with no adverse report, and also new prisoners who were eligible for such interim bail or emergency parole in view of the pandemic, under the criteria laid down by a high-powered committee in its meetings on May 4 and May 11. Last year, around 5,500 undertrial prisoners and 1,184 convicts were released on interim bail and emergency parole from the three Delhi jails — Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli — during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered that prisoners, who were released by the high powered committees (HPCs) of states during the second wave of COVID-19 following its May 7 directions, will not be asked to surrender until further orders. The top court also directed the state governments and their HPCs to file within five days the norms or the guidelines being adopted by them in implementing the order on release of prisoners for decongesting jails during the second wave of the contagion.

