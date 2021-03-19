Covid Pandemic Pushes 3.2 Cr Indians Below the Middle Class, Those Earning Less Than Rs 150 up by 7.5 Cr

Undoing years of economic gain, financial woes brought by a single year of the coronavirus pandemic pushed about 3.2 crore Indians out of the middle class, according to the US-based Pew Research Centre.

A year into the pandemic, the numbers of those in the middle class has shrunk to 6.6 crore, down a third from a pre-pandemic estimate of 9.9 crore, the report added.

“India is estimated to have seen a greater decrease in the middle class and a much sharper rise in poverty than China in the COVID-19 downturn,” the Pew Research Centre said, citing the World Bank’s forecasts of economic growth.

Nearly 5.7 crore people had joined the middle income group between 2011 and 2019, it added.

In January last year, the World Bank forecast almost the same level of economic growth for India and China, at 5.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent respectively, in 2020.

But nearly a year into the pandemic, the World Bank revised its forecast this January, to a contraction of 9.6 per cent for India and growth of 2 per cent for China.

India faces a second wave of infections in some industrial states, after a decline in cases until early this year, and its tally of 11.47 million is the highest after the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken steps to support the economy, while projecting a contraction of 8 per cent in the current financial year, which ends this month, before economic growth picks up to about 10 per cent in the next financial year.

The Pew Centre estimated the number of poor people, with incomes of USD 2 or less each day, has gone up by 7.5 crore as the recession brought by the virus has clawed back years of progress.

A rise of nearly 10 per cent in domestic fuel prices this year, job losses and salary cuts have further hurt millions of households, forcing many people to seek jobs overseas.

In China, however, the fall in living standards was modest as numbers in the middle-income category probably decreased by 1 crore, while poverty levels remained unchanged, the report added.