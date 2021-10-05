CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Covid Pandemic Situation Forces Govt to Put Curbs on Export of Syringes

The procedure for submission and approval of application for export of syringes will be notified separately. (Image: Reuters/File)

The procedure for submission and approval of application for export of syringes will be notified separately. (Image: Reuters/File)

An exporter now has to seek licence or government permission for the shipments, as syringes were moved to restricted category.

The government on Monday announced imposing export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said it has moved syringes export in the restricted category, under which an exporter has to seek a licence or government permission for the shipments.

“The export of syringes with or without needles…has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect," it said. In 2020-21, the export of syringes stood at USD 45.68 million. It was USD 17.37 million during April-July this fiscal.

The procedure for submission and approval of application for export of syringes will be notified separately, the DGFT said. In a separate public notice, the DGFT said the quantity of 5,841 tonnes of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to the European Union (EU) under TRQ scheme from October 1, to September 30, 2022 has been notified.

TRQ (Tariff-Rate Quota) is for a volume of exports that enter the UK at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to the exports.

first published:October 05, 2021, 00:28 IST