Covid Patient Dead, But UP Hospital 'Kept Sending SMS About Her Vitals’ to Family for 2 Days

In what could be termed as sheer negligence, a hospital in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was sending a COVID-19 patient’s vital stats to her family even after her demise. The incident was reported from Hallet hospital in Kanpur, where the hospital management kept sending oxygen levels and other stats of the patient who had died two days back.

An elderly female named Priyadarshini Shukla, resident of Geeta Colony in Kanpur, had tested positive for COVID-19, following which she was admitted to Hallet hospital on May 13. As per the allegations of the family members, the condition of the deceased female was not good and she needed ventilator support, but still she was only provided with an oxygen bed.

Speaking to the media, Prachi Shukla, daughter-in-law of the deceased said, “My mother-in-law died on May 16 itself, but the hospital administration kept sending SMS about her vitals till May 18. She could not get the right treatment at Hallet hospital due to which she died."

As soon as the matter was highlighted in the media, the health department came into action and ordered an enquiry into the matter. A committee was also formed to investigate the negligence. Principal of GSVM Medical College, Dr RB Kamal said, “The condition of the women was serious at the time of admission. Death certificate was issued according to the rules. The new team issued a common message. A committee has been formed to investigate the negligence."

