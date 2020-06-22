Covid Positive Gurgaon Returnee Infects 17 People in Odisha after Attending Birthday & Wedding Parties

In western Odisha's Jharsuguda, birthday and wedding anniversary gatherings proved costly as a super-spreader passed on Covid-19 to 17 persons present at the celebrations.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, officials found that out of the 25 cases of coronavirus detected in Jharsuguda till June 20, 17 came from three families who breached quarantine guidelines.

The district collector of Jharsuguda, Saroj Kumar Samal told HT that all the 17 had been present at the birthday and wedding anniversary festivity, where a Covid-19 positive woman, was also in attendance.

The collector said that a woman who had recently come back from Gurgaon with her spouse and son had tested positive on June 14. The woman who was lodging at her uncle's home in Jharsuguda's OMP locality was to remain in isolation for 14 days, but she hosted a birthday celebration for her son while being in quarantine, where her neighbours were present.

The collector added that the woman went on to attend a wedding anniversary party in her locality, infecting 17 persons.

Notably, the woman held her son's birthday party despite the area, where was residing in, being declared a containment zone.

“We have lodged a complaint against the heads of the two families under Section 15 of the Disaster Management Act and Sections 296, 271 and 188 of IPC," the district collector was quoted as saying by the publication.

He said that the persons were not adhering to home quarantine rules in spite of repeated warnings and added that the district was in a better situation before this incident had surfaced.

Odisha on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 304 more people testing positive for the disease while two patients succumbed to the highly infectious virus taking the state's death toll to 14, a health department official told news agency PTI.

With 304 fresh cases, the state's total COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,160, the official said, adding that as many as 186 patients during the day also recovered from the viral infection.

The number of recoveries has risen to 3,720 which is 70.09 per cent of the total infections in the state, the official added.