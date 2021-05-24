Covid Positive Olympian Milkha Singh Admitted to Fortis in Mohali, Hospital Says He’s Stable

Veteran Olympian Milkha Singh, also known as ‘flying Sikh’, was on Monday admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Thursday.

The 91-year-old legendary Olympian is stable and has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said Fortis administration.

Singh was under home quarantine after he tested positive. Earlier, a medical attendant, along with oxygen facilities had been provided by PGI to look after him.

