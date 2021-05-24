india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Covid Positive Olympian Milkha Singh Admitted to Fortis in Mohali, Hospital Says He’s Stable
1-MIN READ

Covid Positive Olympian Milkha Singh Admitted to Fortis in Mohali, Hospital Says He’s Stable

Milkha Singh (File Photo: PTI)

Milkha Singh (File Photo: PTI)

Milkha Singh was under home quarantine after he tested positive. Earlier, a medical attendant, along with oxygen facilities had been provided by PGI to look after him.

Veteran Olympian Milkha Singh, also known as ‘flying Sikh’, was on Monday admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Thursday.

The 91-year-old legendary Olympian is stable and has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said Fortis administration.

Singh was under home quarantine after he tested positive. Earlier, a medical attendant, along with oxygen facilities had been provided by PGI to look after him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 24, 2021, 19:12 IST