News18» News»India»Covid-hit Mohan Bhagwat's Vital Parameters Normal, Personal Physician Visits Him at Hosp
1-MIN READ

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and admitted to Nagpur's Kingsway Hospitals thereafter.

The personal physician of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, visited him at Nagpur’s Kingsway Hospitals on Saturday. According to a statement from hospital, Bhagwat’s all vital parameters of are normal and he is under constant monitoring.

The RSS has earlier said, “He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing general check-up and caution.”

“My prayers for the good health and well-being of Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

first published:April 10, 2021, 18:14 IST