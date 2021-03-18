Amid Sharpest Spike in Covid-19 Cases in 10 Days in Capital, Health Minister Appeals to Delhiites to Remain Cautious

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain appealed to the people to remain cautious, wear masks and not indulge in careless behaviour.

For the first time since the 9th of January, Delhi's daily caseload breached the 500 marks with 536 cases. On the 9th of January, Delhi had recorded 519 cases, 12 deaths, and 603 recoveries. Noting that the daily caseload of Covid19 cases has shot beyond 500, the government passed orders for strict compliance of norms and encouraged people to wear masks.

The health minister also observed that the positivity rate, currently hovering between 0.6% to 0.7% has stayed below 1% for the past two months.

A look at Delhi’s Covid graph showed that between 29th January when it reported 249 cases, six deaths and 267 recoveries, and 25th of February when Delhi reported 220 cases, zero deaths and 188 recoveries, the number of cases had been below 250 per day. Delhi crossed the 250 cases mark on 26th February with 256 cases, one death, and 193 recoveries and the 300 cases per day mark on 5th March with 312 cases, three deaths and 312 recoveries.

The sharpest rise was witnessed in the past nine days from 9th March onwards with the capital reporting 320 cases, four deaths,234 recoveries, then breaching the 350 marks the next day with 370 cases, three deaths and 279 recoveries. Just a day later, on the 11th of March Delhi crossed the 400 marks with 409 cases, three deaths and 286 recoveries. And, just after days, on the 17th of March, the capital crossed the 500 marks with 536 cases, three deaths and 319 recoveries.

The Delhi health minister, however, said that the situation in the capital was very much under control when compared to other states.

‘In Maharashtra, the positivity rate is 19.3%, Punjab 5.96%, Madhya Pradesh 4.9%, Kerala 3.59%, Haryana 2.88%, Gujarat 1.92% ‘, the minister argued saying that even though it may appear that the situation in Delhi has become like that of other states, it was not true and the situation here is under control. However, it is important to stay alert, Jain reiterated.

Drawing a co-relationship between the number of tests and the number of positive cases in the capital, Jain said that in Delhi the average number of tests is five times higher than the national average and had Delhi’s testing average matched the national average,the number of cases would have been less than a hundred.

The worry within the government is that the festive season is leading to laxity in people observing social distances, wearing masks, washing hands and if not checked, may spark another spike in cases. Delhi health minister pointed out that the last time the Covid wave had hit the capital during Dussehra and Diwali and emphasized that one has to ensure that in the process of celebrations one should not come down with Coronavirus. Earlier, the minister had appealed to Delhites to observe a dry Diwali.